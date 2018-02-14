Retirement ceremony celebrates WFPD officers career - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Retirement ceremony celebrates WFPD officers career

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A retirement ceremony was held for an officer who served more than three and a half decades with the Wichita Falls Police Department on Wednesday.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A retirement ceremony was held for an officer who served more than three and a half decades with the Wichita Falls Police Department on Wednesday.

A few dozen fellow officers were on hand as Officer Paul Harper was honored for his lengthy career.

"I appreciate the opportunity to serve this community and i'm very proud of the citizens of Wichita Falls and the support they give to the local police department especially in the times and the way the world is today," Harper said.

Officer Harper attended the police academy with the current police chief, Manuel Borrego.

A big thank you to Officer Harper for his many years of service.

