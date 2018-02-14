Cool Morning, Great Friday Afternoon

Temperatures are colder this morning than yesterday morning but, thank goodness, it's not windy. Under clear skies, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for your Friday morning commute. This afternoon will be fantastic, probably the nicest of the weekend. Winds will be light with highs in the upper 60s. More clouds are expected Saturday along with stronger south winds. Showers and perhaps thunderstorms are part of Sunday's forecast along with gusty winds and warm temperatures. With any thunderstorms Sunday afternoon there will be a small threat of large hail.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist