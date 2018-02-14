Morning Cold Front Brings Strong Winds

We have a cold front coming through this morning, but instead of bringing cold temperatures to Texoma, it's just going to bring strong winds. We'll see mostly sunny skies today with strong north winds sustained at over 20 miles per hour most of the day. Even in the wake of a cold front we'll see afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. Tonight will be cold with clear skies and lows in the 30s. Tuesday, also sunny with highs in the 60s. The coolest day of week will be Wednesday with high in the 50s. Then, a big surge of warm air with south winds and highs near 80 by Friday into Saturday. Rain chances this week are not good.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist