Record Highs Thursday

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as highs get well into the lower and middle 80s. This will be near record highs in many spots. The cold front we've been tracking arrives late Thursday night and Friday morning. It may bring some light showers with it, but a better chance for a chilly mainly light rain comes Friday night and early Saturday. The weekend itself is shaping up to be mild with additional rain chances into next week. We may even see a few thunderstorms by Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist