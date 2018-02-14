Woman arrested for Indecency with a Child - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Woman arrested for Indecency with a Child

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A woman was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for an Indecency with a Child warrant. 

The investigation began on November 27, 2017. Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Cimarron Trail in reference to a check welfare.

A 16-year-old girl told officers that Tonya Renae Patterson was exposing herself to children younger than 17-years-old. 

The children, ages 16, 15 and 11 were taken to Patsy's House for forensic interviews.

During the interview, one teen said Patterson walked around her home nude, watches pornography, and touches herself inappropriately in front of the children. The other teen also confirmed the alleged behavior by Patterson during the forensic interviewer. 

According to the arrest affidavit, Patterson has previous reports in Grayson County, Texas for similar behavior. 

Based on the children's' interviews and Patterson's past history of similar behavior, a warrant was issued for her arrest on February 13.

Patterson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday but has since bonded out. 

