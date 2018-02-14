WF couple share secret to happy marriage

© Harold Glazebrook first met Bobbie while stationed at SAFB. The couple have been together ever since.

Lovebirds sang a happy tune Valentine's Day and it was music that brought a Wichita Falls couple together.

The Glazebrook's, Harold and Bobbie, have been married for 66 years. They said the key to a happy marriage is more than just chocolate and flowers.

"Give and take," Harold said. "You can't have it all yourself. You have to share it."

He was born in Waterloo, Iowa. At 18 he joined the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base. While in Wichita Falls, he met Bobbie at a downtown record shop.

Before they started dating, there were some obstacles in the way.

"I will say this, he dated all my girlfriends before he dated me but I keep telling him 'you've saved the best for last,'" Bobbie said.

When Harold was being transferred out of SAFB, the two decided to elope on April 24, 1951.

"We ran off to Henrietta," She said. "We got married at the Justice of the Peace House to get a license," Harold said.

He was 21 and she was 16 and a half.

"You did need parents' permission but I didn't have it," she said. "I lied about my age. I gave them my sister's age."

Her father was not too happy about that decision.

"It's the only time I ever saw my dad cry," Bobbie said.

Her father told her 'they would never make it.'

"I would give anything if he could see me today," she said.

More than half a century later, they have two kids and have shared thousands of memories together.

"I tell him every day that 'I love him' and I do love him," Bobbie said.

This April will be their 67th anniversary.

