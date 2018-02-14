Break down of possibly related Texoma robberies

Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the details of the arrest of Wayne Alan Watson.

According to a statement from WFPD, it was multiple agencies working together to execute a search warrant.

Police say on November 29th Watson went into Carter's, a children's clothing store in Wichita Falls, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Watson got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Wednesday Denison police told Newschannel 6 they are looking at Watson as a possible suspect in a robbery in Denison late last year.

"The suspect that's in jail in Tarrant county right now for some other robberies, we are looking into him as being our possible suspect in the Credit Union robbery here on December 19 in Denison," Denison PD Lt. Mike Eppler said

Many of you on social media made a visual connection between the Denison robbery and the robbery that happened in January at Legend Bank in Wichita Falls.

Newschannel 6 reached out to the FBI and they would not confirm or deny that either the Wichita Falls or Denison robberies are connected at this time.

WFPD will not confirm that Watson is a suspect in the Legends Bank robbery.

However, they did tell us further charges against him are pending.

Watson was booked into the Tarrant County Jail with a bond of $750,000

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.