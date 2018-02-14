Wichita Falls Mom Prom to fundraise for area coalition

The North Texas area Breastfeeding Coalition will be holding a fundraiser called the Mom Prom. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The event will be held March 8 at the Stone Palace located at 1211 Indiana Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls from 8 p.m. through midnight.

The theme is Hollywood Glam. Woman ages 18 and up can come and dress up as their favorite movie character.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, and are $35 in advance and $45 at the door.

Tables are also available for groups and businesses. You can message the coalition on Facebook for more information.

