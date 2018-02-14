Iowa Park's Hostas signs with McMurry baseball

The season of high school signings continued Wednesday with an Iowa Park HS baseball star putting pen to paper.

Derek Hostas will play for the War Hawks of McMurry University in Abilene. He's been a key pitcher and a big bat in the lineup for the Hawks, who open their regular season next week with a home tournament on their brand-new turf.

He told us he primarily expects to pitch in Abilene, but still should be able to get plenty of at-bats seeing time as a third baseman and designated hitter.

He credited Iowa Park head coach Michael Swenson for the program that helped Derek get to this point.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved