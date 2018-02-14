Iowa Park's Hostas signs with McMurry baseball - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Iowa Park's Hostas signs with McMurry baseball

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Iowa Park's Derek Hostas signed to play baseball at McMurry University on Wednesday / Source: KAUZ Iowa Park's Derek Hostas signed to play baseball at McMurry University on Wednesday / Source: KAUZ
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

The season of high school signings continued Wednesday with an Iowa Park HS baseball star putting pen to paper.

Derek Hostas will play for the War Hawks of McMurry University in Abilene. He's been a key pitcher and a big bat in the lineup for the Hawks, who open their regular season next week with a home tournament on their brand-new turf.

He told us he primarily expects to pitch in Abilene, but still should be able to get plenty of at-bats seeing time as a third baseman and designated hitter.

He credited Iowa Park head coach Michael Swenson for the program that helped Derek get to this point.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Iowa Park's Hostas signs with McMurry baseball

    Iowa Park's Hostas signs with McMurry baseball

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 11:49 PM EST2018-02-15 04:49:19 GMT
    Iowa Park's Derek Hostas signed to play baseball at McMurry University on Wednesday / Source: KAUZIowa Park's Derek Hostas signed to play baseball at McMurry University on Wednesday / Source: KAUZ

    The season of high school signings continued Wednesday with an Iowa Park HS baseball star putting pen to paper. Derek Hostas will play for the War Hawks of McMurry University in Abilene

    The season of high school signings continued Wednesday with an Iowa Park HS baseball star putting pen to paper. Derek Hostas will play for the War Hawks of McMurry University in Abilene

  • The Latest: Shaun White's Olympic gold a highlight of Day 5

    The Latest: Shaun White's Olympic gold a highlight of Day 5

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:55 PM EST2018-02-14 00:55:08 GMT
    Wednesday, February 14 2018 3:01 PM EST2018-02-14 20:01:28 GMT
    Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.

    Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.

  • HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 13

    HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 13

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-02-14 05:44:22 GMT
    Bowie's Kamryn Cantwell scores a fast break layup in their 48-25 win over Eastland in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. / Source: KAUZBowie's Kamryn Cantwell scores a fast break layup in their 48-25 win over Eastland in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. / Source: KAUZ

    Scores and highlights from the girls' bi-district round and the last night of the boys' regular season!

    Scores and highlights from the girls' bi-district round and the last night of the boys' regular season!

    •   
Powered by Frankly