Wichita Co. Jail Annex project within budget, changes made

This is a blueprint of the new jail and annex. (Source: Wichita County Commissioners Court)

Wichita County commissioners met to find out if they are still within budget to build the new jail and jail annex Thursday morning.

Precinct One Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said they are but had to make some cutbacks to the original concept.

He said they reduced square footage for the employee parking lot, saving $105,000, reduced the inmate transport area saving $84,000, and reduced the warehouse saving $109,000.

Voters approved the $70 million jail and jail annex last year.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Jesse Canales will have more on this story on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.