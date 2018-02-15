Vernon Central Elementary boiler running again

The boiler at Vernon Central Elementary School is up and running again, according to Vernon ISD. (Source: RNN Texoma)

As of Wednesday night, the boiler was running and it will be inspected on Thursday to make any adjustments necessary. It will be ready for the arrival of cold temperatures at the end of the week.

The boiler has been out since Monday, February 12.

