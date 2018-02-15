Texas gas prices down from last week - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas gas prices down from last week

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Gas prices dropped a little compared to last week.(Source: RNN Texoma)
TEXAS (KAUZ) -

Gas prices dropped a little compared to last week.

According to AAA Texas, the statewide average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $2.30, down five cents from last week.

Among metropolitan areas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.54 a gallon while DFW drivers are paying the least at $2.21 a gallon on average.

The national average price for a gallon is also down five cents from last week at $2.55 a gallon, though that is still 27 cents higher than the same time last year.

