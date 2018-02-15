Information sought on stolen excavator near Holliday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Information sought on stolen excavator near Holliday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A Caterpillar 320D excavator similar to the one stolen. (Source: TSCRA) A Caterpillar 320D excavator similar to the one stolen. (Source: TSCRA)
HOLLIDAY, TX (KAUZ) -

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers are looking for information regarding the theft of an excavator from a ranch near Holiday.

Between the evening of February 13 and the morning of February 14, someone stole a 2009 Caterpillar model 320DL excavator from the ranch. It is believed that someone loaded it onto a trailer to steal it. The serial number on the excavator is PHX02405.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call Special Ranger Scott Williamson at 940-636-6203 or Special Ranger John Bradshaw at 940-389-6123. All information is confidential.

