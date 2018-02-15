Blood drive to be held next week - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Blood drive to be held next week

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive next Monday, February 19.

The blood drive will take place at the Red Cross building in the conference room located at 1809 5th Street.

It will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

