Blood drive to be held next week

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive next Monday, February 19. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The blood drive will take place at the Red Cross building in the conference room located at 1809 5th Street.

It will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

