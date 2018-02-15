Clouds, Cooler Weather, and Rain

A strong cold front arrives early Friday morning, bringing a shot of chilly air our way for about 24 hours. Clouds will hold temperatures in the 40s for most of the day Friday with blustery north winds making it feel cooler than that. A weather system heads our way Friday night and early Saturday bringing a large area of rain with it Most rainfall amounts will be a quarter to three quarters of an inch. The rain should quickly move Saturday morning, but more showers and even thunderstorms will be possible late this weekend and early next week along with warmer air.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist