Cold front, rain, and gusty winds arrive

The cold front is here. Winds are out of the north this morning. Gusts have been recorded over 40 mph. we will keep the windy conditions throughout the morning. There are a few light rain showers impacting travel across northwest Texoma from Benjamin to Lawton. Isolated rain will remain possible this morning. Widespread rain will be likely late this evening and into Saturday morning. Thanks to the cold front temperatures will continue to drop for much of the morning. We will see a highs in the mid 40s. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s. Rain will impact any plans you have Saturday morning, but doesn't look to stick around for the majority of the day. So with breaking clouds we should be back in the 60s by Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks very similar with rain chances returning Sunday evening. We keep rain chances in the forecast to start off next week. Thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday so have your First Alert 6 Weather App downloaded and ready to go.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist