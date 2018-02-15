WFISD: Student safety top of mind after Florida shooting

Parents are wondering what WFISD does to keep their students safe.

After Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that claimed the lives of 17 and injured several others, parents are now wondering what the Wichita Falls ISD does to keep their students safe.

Although the district cannot stop everything, Peter Griffiths, WFISD Associate Superintendent said what they can do is train and have a plan in mind.

"A lot of it has to be with teachers being aware," Griffiths said. "A lockdown is the easiest one. If there's an active shooter in the hallway you lock your classroom, make sure no one gets in and hide the kids from any types of window."

WFISD is one of many school districts across the US who participate in ALICE, an active shooter training.

However, Griffiths said the district has also done some major improvements that could help prevent a tragic event.

"Part of the 2015 bond is the security enhancement. The challenge that you always run into is how do you make a campus secure, safe and also inviting. The idea behind that though is that someone can't just walk in."

This is a project being worked on at Booker T. Washington Elementary but Griffiths said several other schools in the district already have it set up, which makes many parents like Gina Karbiner feel their kids are safe.

"I think they've implemented a lot of safety features even prior to the shootings going on," Karbiner said. "You can get in through the first door and not get through the second without being buzzed in."

Most importantly, when it comes to any threats Griffiths said students need to speak up.

"We want our kids to feel safe and if they find things that they need to report, feel free to report to administrators. We work in hand and hand with police officers and with the city whenever situations like that come up."

Griffiths said these changes are not only to help prevent an active shooting but also to help control who comes in and out of the building.

