Texas Senate Dist. 30 Profile: Craig Carter

Pat Fallon has served as the Texas Representative of Denton County for over five years.

Pat Fallon has served as the Texas Representative of Denton County for over five years.

Nocona businessman Craig Carter talks about his campaign efforts to be the next 30th District Senator of Texas. (Source: KAUZ)

Craig Carter is a businessman that lives in Nocona. He owns the Nocona Boot Factory with his wife Leah and has an outreach program called "Hope 2911" to help kids in poverty.

"Your eyes just keep getting more and more open to the school issues, to drug issues, to corruption issues," Carter said.

Now he's running for Texas Senate District 30 to try and tackle those issues and much more.

"I will not let little kids sit at home and be homeschooled because we have a voucher program that gives you a freedom of choice," Carter said. "We have to defend the kids that don't have a voice. They don't have a choice and we have to defend them and make sure that we're educating them so that they can transition into the workforce."

If he wins, he said the first bill he'll address will be one that people he calls career politicians are not going to like.

"I haven't met one person that doesn't want term limits," he said. "Period. And if you're an amazing person representing us well, the goal is that you step into another position within the government and continue using all that knowledge."

Carter thinks there's an opportunity because people are upset with how much time senator Craig Estes has spent in Austin.

He said he won't even engage in mud-slinging with Representative Pat Fallon, a candidate he claims isn't even from the district.

Instead, Carter said he's knocked on over 5,000 doors to hear from the citizens.

"I absolutely believe I bring a different perspective to this not being a politician," Carter said. "I have a business mind more than anyone else in this race. I believe every one of us has a responsibility every day to stand for something amazing. And we can promote change and help our community."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved