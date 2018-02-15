Softball scores and highlights: Feb. 15 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Softball scores and highlights: Feb. 15

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Holliday's Kaitlynn Weatherread connects for a 2-RBI single in the Lady Eagles' 8-1 win over Olney at the Jacksboro Tigerette Classic on Thursday / Source: KAUZ Holliday's Kaitlynn Weatherread connects for a 2-RBI single in the Lady Eagles' 8-1 win over Olney at the Jacksboro Tigerette Classic on Thursday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Tigerette Classic - Jacksboro

(All games played with 1-hour time limit)

Breckenridge  0
Holliday          3
F/3
HOL: Taylor Gillitt 2/2, RBI

Perrin-Whitt   2
Wichita Falls  4
F/4
WF: Tiffany Tate 4 IP, 6 K, 3 RBI

Holliday  8
Olney     1
F/2
HOL: Kaitlynn Weatherread 2/2, 3 RBI

Wichita Falls   7
Mineral Wells  8
F/3
WF: Emma Kuhrt 2/2, 2 RBI

Millsap           5
Wichita Falls  8
F/4
WF: Nell Rutherford 2 RBI

Alvord    0
Holliday  5
F/4
HOL: Kelsey Alexander 3 IP, 4 K, H, Bree Zellers/Marshal Gillitt 2 RBI each

Breckenridge  15
Olney                1
F/2

Non-District

City View  16
Seymour     0
F/3
CV: Maddie Chalenburg 3 IP, 8 K (Perfect game), Mackenzie Cave 3 H, 2 RBI

