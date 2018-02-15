Business leaders meet in downtown WF

Wichita Falls business owners and developers met Thursday afternoon in downtown.

The merchant meeting focused on brainstorming, capitalizing on upcoming events and what's being done right now to help pass a 22-million dollar bond proposal for downtown development.

"Its a marriage of beautification and infrastructure," said Jana Schmader, Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development. "So the steering committee has been working for the past year on what they may look like. But on top of beautification that everyone can see we need to take care of our downtown that's the oldest part of the city, so if we're going to open up the streets or tear up the sidewalks we're gonna fix everything underneath so that people aren't running into problems in the future."

The vote for downtown development is one of seven propositions on the bond that voters in Wichita Falls will weigh in on May 5th.

