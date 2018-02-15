Business leaders meet in downtown WF

Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a steady opening slalom run.
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.
The Wichita Falls Amateur Radio Society says people should still look to amateur radio operators in the event of an emergency, even when everyone can get instant updates on their mobile devices. During emergencies, cell towers tend to get over crowded. At those times, radio is the only way to communicate.
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.
