Student safety when tragedy strikes

The shooting at a high school in Florida has evoked many strong emotions. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The shooting at a high school in Florida has evoked many strong emotions.

In reality, its unlikely that children and teenagers have not heard about it.

Starting a conversation can be difficult.

We reached out to Brandon Arnold from Rose Street Mental Health Care for advice for parents when speaking to their kids, which include bringing up the topic first.

"I think every parent also needs to have a routine time where they cut screens at home and have a talk with their kids," Arnold said. "The classic is the dinner time. We're gonna put everything away and its just gonna be us it can be bedtime or when you walk your kids to school anything like that."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved