HS basketball roundup: girls playoffs, boys tiebreaker

Burkburnett took on Stephenville in Jacksboro in an Area Round game / Source: KAUZ

Girls Area Round

Reg. I-4A

Burkburnett 46

Stephenville 56

BURK: Carolyn Thomas 18 pts, Eternity Jackson 14

Reg. III-1A

Newcastle 58

Blanket 33

NEW: Nicole Martinez 25 pts, KC Shields 18, Hanna Manos 10

Boys Tiebreaker

District 17-1A

Newcastle 44

Throckmorton 42

Newcastle vs Bryson: Friday, 6 p.m. in Olney

If Bryson wins, they are 2nd seed and Newcastle is 3rd

If Newcastle wins, they are 2nd seed and Bryson plays Throckmorton for 3rd on Saturday

