HS basketball roundup: girls playoffs, boys tiebreaker - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball roundup: girls playoffs, boys tiebreaker

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Burkburnett took on Stephenville in Jacksboro in an Area Round game / Source: KAUZ Burkburnett took on Stephenville in Jacksboro in an Area Round game / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls Area Round

Reg. I-4A

Burkburnett   46
Stephenville  56
BURK: Carolyn Thomas 18 pts, Eternity Jackson 14

Reg. III-1A

Newcastle  58
Blanket      33
NEW: Nicole Martinez 25 pts, KC Shields 18, Hanna Manos 10

Boys Tiebreaker

District 17-1A

Newcastle       44
Throckmorton  42

Newcastle vs Bryson: Friday, 6 p.m. in Olney
If Bryson wins, they are 2nd seed and Newcastle is 3rd
If Newcastle wins, they are 2nd seed and Bryson plays Throckmorton for 3rd on Saturday

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • HS basketball roundup: girls playoffs, boys tiebreaker

    HS basketball roundup: girls playoffs, boys tiebreaker

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:15 AM EST2018-02-16 05:15:18 GMT
    Burkburnett took on Stephenville in Jacksboro in an Area Round game / Source: KAUZBurkburnett took on Stephenville in Jacksboro in an Area Round game / Source: KAUZ

    Highlights of Burkburnett's girls vs Stephenville in Area Round action and Newcastle vs Throckmorton boys in a 17-1A playoff tiebreaker on Thursday night

    Highlights of Burkburnett's girls vs Stephenville in Area Round action and Newcastle vs Throckmorton boys in a 17-1A playoff tiebreaker on Thursday night

  • Softball scores and highlights: Feb. 15

    Softball scores and highlights: Feb. 15

    Thursday, February 15 2018 10:29 PM EST2018-02-16 03:29:14 GMT
    Holliday's Kaitlynn Weatherread connects for a 2-RBI single in the Lady Eagles' 8-1 win over Olney at the Jacksboro Tigerette Classic on Thursday / Source: KAUZHolliday's Kaitlynn Weatherread connects for a 2-RBI single in the Lady Eagles' 8-1 win over Olney at the Jacksboro Tigerette Classic on Thursday / Source: KAUZ

    Scores and highlights from Thursday's high school softball, mostly at the Jacksboro tournament

    Scores and highlights from Thursday's high school softball, mostly at the Jacksboro tournament

  • Blitz on 6 High School Football Scoreboard

    Blitz on 6 High School Football Scoreboard

    •   
Powered by Frankly