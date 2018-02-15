WF Public Library holds Clifford party - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF Public Library holds Clifford party

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Public Library held a Clifford The Big Red Dog party Thursday afternoon.

The party was to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the author behind the series, Norman Bridwell.

Snacks were handed out and kids got to listen to a Clifford story than watch a Clifford cartoon while making a toy craft dog to donate to the area animal shelter.

