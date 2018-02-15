Game night with dad at Jefferson

Memories were made tonight at a Wichita Falls I-S-D Elementary School.

Dads and their kiddos spent some quality time together at game night.

Fathers or special guests of 3rd-5th graders at Jefferson Elementary School were invited to spend some special time with their kids and have dinner.

They were also encouraged to bring their favorite board games.

School officials say its always a special time that kids look forward to and cherish for years to come.

