WFPD: Two wanted for recent robberies

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued warrants for suspects in two recent robberies in the city. 

The first is for Justin McMinn, 30. McMinn is wanted for an aggravated robbery that took place on January 28.

Around 11:15 p.m. McMinn is alleged to have entered a store in the 2100 block of Holliday Road with brass knuckles and demanded money. 

Officers said McMinn fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. 

The second is Gregory Reynolds, 51. Reynolds is wanted for the robbery that took place at the Subway on Kell West Blvd. and Fairway on February 1.

Police said Reynolds entered the restaurant around 3 p.m. and demanded money. Officers said Reynolds got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

If you have any information about these crimes you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward. 

