Texoma's Most Wanted

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued warrants for two recent robberies in the city.
Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a steady opening slalom run.
