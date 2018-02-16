The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Misty Ann Day

White Female

DOB: 06-30-72 Bro/Bro

130 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Criminal Conspiracy to Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Ramzi Khamis Issi

Asian Male

DOB: 07-31-63 Bro/Bro

200 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Jerid Alan Griffin

Black Male

DOB: 04-16-89 Blk/Bro

190 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Evading Arrest / Detention with Previous Convictions

Patience Milburn

Black Female

DOB: 01-12-93 Blk/Bro

215 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Debit / Credit Card Abuse

Daniel Steven Torres

White Male

DOB: 06-10-93 Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance

