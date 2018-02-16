Texoma's Most Wanted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ) The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Misty Ann Day
White Female
DOB: 06-30-72 Bro/Bro
130 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Criminal Conspiracy to Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Ramzi Khamis Issi
Asian Male
DOB: 07-31-63 Bro/Bro
200 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Jerid Alan Griffin
Black Male
DOB: 04-16-89 Blk/Bro
190 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Evading Arrest / Detention with Previous Convictions

Patience Milburn
Black Female
DOB: 01-12-93 Blk/Bro
215 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Debit / Credit Card Abuse

Daniel Steven Torres
White Male
DOB: 06-10-93 Blk/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation

    13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-02-16 18:18:41 GMT
    Friday, February 16 2018 1:31 PM EST2018-02-16 18:31:41 GMT

    The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

    The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

  • The Latest: Florida students quit class to protest shootings

    The Latest: Florida students quit class to protest shootings

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-02-16 16:38:38 GMT
    Friday, February 16 2018 1:24 PM EST2018-02-16 18:24:28 GMT

    The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

    The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

  • Texoma's Most Wanted

    Texoma's Most Wanted

    Friday, February 16 2018 12:15 PM EST2018-02-16 17:15:16 GMT
    The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

    If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. 

    If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly