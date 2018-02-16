Sizzling With 6: P2 Chicken Toaster

Ingredients:

2 pieces of Texas Toast

1 fully cooked chicken breast

2 slices of cooked bacon

1 slice of swiss cheese

Drizzle of Ranch dressing

A couple of pieces of lettuce

2 slices of tomato

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

After you have cooked your chicken, we grill ours, then you will want to make sure your bacon is crispy and then assemble your sandwich! Make sure to butter both sides of your Texas Toast before putting on the griddle.

