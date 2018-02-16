DPS offices will be closed Monday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

DPS offices will be closed Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Department of Public Safety wants to remind the public that its offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day. 

The Wichita Falls license office, at 5505 N Central Freeway, will be closed on Monday, February 19 and will reopen on Tuesday, February 20 at 8 a.m.

Many Texans are eligible to skip a trip to the driver license office and instead take advantage of online services for renewals, duplicates, or address changes by heading to Texas.gov.

