Jessica the rabbit is up for adoption in WF

Wichita Falls Animal Services has more than just dogs and cats to take home.

Friday, officials brought the lovely Jessica the rabbit to our Newschannel 6 studios. She is very calm and gets along with other animals.

To adopt this beauty, just go to the animal services center at 1207 Hatton Road. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

