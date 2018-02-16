Bridge demolition on U.S. 287 in Wilbarger County

A bridge demolition may affect traffic in Wilbarger County, according to TX-DOT. (Source: RNN Texoma)

A bridge demolition may affect traffic in Wilbarger County, according to TX-DOT.

The bridge over U.S. 287 at FM 433 will have partial demolition work done on it starting Tuesday, February 20. The work should take between 3-4 days.

Traffic from 287 will be diverted to the FM 433 off-ramps around the bridge and back on the freeway on the on-ramps.

Delays are expected to be mild and traffic will return to the highway after the work is complete. The bridge itself will remain closed for the next four months and construction is expected to be completed in June.

Motorists are asked to use caution and watch for caution signs.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved