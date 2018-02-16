Lane closures planned for I-44

There will be lane closures on I-44 in Wichita County on Wednesday, February 21. (Source: RNN)

DPS has requested the lane closures in order to conduct an accident investigation just north of Missile Road.

The inside lanes of both the north and southbound lanes will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other lane closures are also possible.

The investigation is dependent on good weather and may be rescheduled if necessary.

Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the law as the Move Over Slow Down law will be heavily enforced for the lane closures.

