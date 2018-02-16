Lane closures planned for I-44

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.
6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond; say they will use their connection to move forward.
Midwestern State University will hold a bench dedication to honor the first black students to attend the university.
Midwestern State University will hold a bench dedication to honor the first black students to attend the university.