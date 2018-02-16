Alleged dine and dash ends with robbery charge

According to the arrest warrant, Justin Lee Cox, 32, ate the lunch buffet at China Star, valued at $10.80, and left the restaurant without paying. (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Thursday afternoon for a felony warrant for Robbery.

It stems from an incident on February 2, 2018, at the China Star restaurant in Wichita Falls. According to the arrest warrant, Justin Lee Cox, 32, ate the lunch buffet valued at $ 10.80.

After eating, Cox 'loitered' in the restaurant which drew suspicion from an employee according to police.

An employee asked Cox if he was ready to pay, according to warrant documents, and then Cox began walking towards the exit without paying.

Officers said an employee tried to stop Cox from leaving the restaurant by positioning herself between Cox and the door and grabbing his arm.

That is when police said Cox forced his way past the employee causing her to fall and suffer bodily injury. Cox was able to flee the scene without paying.

A photo lineup with a photograph of Cox was shown to employees and they positively identified him as the suspect.

Because in the course of committing the theft and 'recklessly' causing bodily injury, WFPD has charged Cox with Robbery.

He was booked into the Wichita County Jail and has a $20,000 bond.

