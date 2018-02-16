WFPD confirm suspect in Legend Bank robbery

A bank robber might not be wanted in just Wichita Falls but also about 130 miles away.

The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning the Carter's aggravated robbery suspect is in custody. (Source: WFPD)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed the man arrested for the Carter's robbery in Wichita Falls is also the suspect in multiple bank robberies in across Texas including the Legend Bank robbery in Wichita Falls.

Wayne Alan Watson, 57, is believed to be the suspect in the January 17 armed robbery of the Legend Bank branch at Kemp and Kell.

A federal detainer has now been placed on Watson for multiple bank robberies across the Lone Star State.

According to WFPD, Watson is being tied to several Central and North Texas bank robberies. Several agencies worked together on the case.

Watson was arrested in Tarrant County last week and charged with Aggravated Robbery in connection with the Carter's robbery on November 29, 2017.

Newschannel 6 previously confirmed that Watson is also being looked at as the main suspect in a bank robbery in Denison, Texas on December 19, 2017.

