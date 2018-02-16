Bench dedication to honor MSU's first black students - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bench dedication to honor MSU's first black students

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Midwestern State University will hold a bench dedication to honor the first black students to attend the university.

The dedication will take place at 1 p,m. Friday, February 23 near the Ferguson building at MSU.

Charles Bosley and Edwin Fuller, two of the first black students to attend MSU, will be at the dedication 

"Honoring these individuals serves as a reminder to the community of Wichita Falls as to where we were, where we are, and where we desire to be," said Dr. Syreeta Green, Director of Equity, Inclusion and Multicultural Affairs. 

Fuller said that he has good feelings about the bench dedication. "It's good when we can look back, make amends, and communicate," he said.

A historical marker was placed at the university and dedicated last year to recognize the desegregation of the school and the students who had been turned away prior to that moment.

