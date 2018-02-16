Beto O'Rourke makes stop in Wichita Falls

Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu is aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952 in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.
President Donald Trump is promising to tackle school safety and 'the difficult issue of mental health' in response to deadly shooting in Florida.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
President Donald Trump is seizing on what was absent in special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment as proof that his campaign didn't collude with Russians.
