Beto O'Rourke makes stop in Wichita Falls

Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Wichita Falls Friday.

The Midwestern State University Democrats held a town hall for him at the Dillard College of Business at MSU.

He talked with a crowd of about 100 people about healthcare, immigration reform and investing in public schools.

We caught up with the Texas Democrat to get his thought about another hot topic going on right now.

"We have to be able to protect the lives of citizens in this community especially the most vulnerable..i'm talking kids in classrooms to allow people to purchase machines that were intended solely for the purpose of killing other human beings on a battlefield so they can bring them into classrooms and kill our little children is wrong," he said. "It may be politically incorrect. maybe not politically popular to say that in texas...what i'm convinced of though was that it's very necessary to talk about it and most importantly to listen."

The Congressman is running against Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved