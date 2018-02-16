Service project aims to get kids interested in college - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Service project aims to get kids interested in college

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Some Wichita Falls I-S-D fifth graders from Booker T. Washington Elementary School visited Midwestern State University Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma) Some Wichita Falls I-S-D fifth graders from Booker T. Washington Elementary School visited Midwestern State University Friday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Some Wichita Falls I-S-D fifth graders from Booker T. Washington Elementary School visited Midwestern State University Friday as part of the It Takes A Village Service Education Project.

They went to the campus to learn more about what they can expect from higher education in the future. 

Organizers said this was a great way for students to get a jump start on future goals that they could achieve with higher grades and hard work.

"Its never to early to start preparing for college," said Christopher Evans, Principal Student Success Coordinator at Booker T. Washington. "You know once they get into the sixth grade it really starts to hone in on what it is that we want to be going into high school and then that transfers over into college and we really want them to have a good understanding of some of the options that are available to them and what all college can offer to them."

Several MSU students were role models for the students today as they toured the campus.

