The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
President Donald Trump is seizing on what was absent in special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment as proof that his campaign didn't collude with Russians.
President Donald Trump is seizing on what was absent in special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment as proof that his campaign didn't collude with Russians.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.
A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.