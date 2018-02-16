FIRST ALERT: Rain chances ending this morning

Rain is ending early this morning. We'll be drying things out into this afternoon before more rain chances arrive Sunday.

Temps are in the 30s under mostly cloudy skies as we begin our weekend. By lunch, we'll be in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. North winds arrive after lunch and stay briefly before the S winds return and pick up into Sunday. Temps today stay in the low 60s before we hit the low 70s tomorrow.

Clouds increase through Sunday; spotty chances for rain arrive E and SE Sunday evening and overnight.

Monday temps reach the low 80s. As the dry line sets up, we could have a few storms across central and eastern Texoma, with better chances arriving Tuesday. While severe weather is not expected, a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question.

Another cold front swings through Tuesday, overtaking the dry line and leaving us with high temps in the low 60s. As colder air filters in, we stay in the 40s Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Low end rain chances persist Wednesday and Thursday before picking back up heading into next Friday and Saturday.

-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey