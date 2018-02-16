Overnight Rain

Light rain will break out this evening, increasing in coverage after midnight into very early Saturday morning. Amounts will generally be in the quarter to half inch range with a few higher amounts possible north of the Red River. The rain should be gone by the time you get up Saturday morning with increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will rise into the 60s. South winds and moisture quickly returns Sunday with a chance for a few showers and thundershowers. We'll continue with rain/storm chances into early next week.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
