Rain chances continue this week

As expected, this morning's showers didn't add up to much and stayed off to the south and east. By noon, they were all gone. Cloud cover slowly eroded away and we'll still see some warming into the evening as winds bring in warmer air from the south and west. Temperatures won't fall much tonight with some of us not dropping out of the 60s. Tomorrow we'll warm up into the 70s and should see a little more sunshine compared to Sunday. Temperatures don't fall much overnight again.

As for rain chances, we could see some isolated thunderstorms move through overnight so don't be surprised if you hear thunder after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again throughout the day on Monday but not everyone will see it. More rain will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning as well before a line of rain and thunderstorms moves east of the area. A cold front will push through overnight into Wednesday and temperatures will be much colder on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances stay in the forecast through Friday and maybe into the weekend. Stephens, Jefferson, and Montague counties could see decent rain amounts by the end of the week.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder