Rain chances, Up and Down Temps

We're waking up to mild weather again. Temperatures are in the 60s on this Monday morning. Today will be spring like with mostly cloudy skies and strong south winds. Showers or an occasional thunderstorm can't be ruled out today. Better thunderstorm chance will come Tuesday morning as a disturbance over the western Unites States moves closer. These storms could be strong, perhaps producing hail. We'll quickly go from spring to winter with a powerful cold front coming through Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be in the 30s much of the day Wednesday with a slight chance of freezing rain or sleet. We're back to mild weather fairly quickly with highs in the 60s by the weekend. It looks like decent rain chances will return Thursday into Friday.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron