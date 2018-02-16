Tales 'N' Trails museum holding Native American education program

The Tales N'Trails museum in Nocona will be holding a Native American education program on Sunday, February 18. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Tales 'N' Trails museum in Nocona will be holding a Native American education program on Sunday, February 18.

A historian and archaeologist will discuss the newest exhibits and artifacts that have been added to the museum's Native American Hall.

The artifacts include arrowheads, tools and points from the Benton Collection.

The program is free for members of the museum and $10 for everyone else.

The museum is located on 1522 E. US Highway 82 in Nocona.

For more information, click here.

