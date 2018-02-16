Patterson Honda receives Presidents Award

Patterson Honda in Wichita Falls has received a prestigious award.

The dealership was awarded the President's Award by American Honda Motor Company Inc.

"The Honda President's Award recognizes dealers who honor their relationship with our customers by achieving excellence throughout their sales and service operations, and Patterson Honda does just that," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division for American Honda.

To receive the award, the dealership had to meet all award criteria and fully achieve its new-vehicle sales objectives.

"The entire team at Patterson Honda is truly honored to receive the President's Award. We strive day in and day out to give our customers the best possible experience," said Kevin Delcambre, General Sales Manager.

The dealership received a trophy, recognition material to display in the dealership showroom and promotional recognition in an advertisement.

