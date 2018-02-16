HS Basketball scores and highlights: Feb 16

Tatum Veitenheimer scored 29 points as Windthorst beat Valley View in the Area Round / Source: KAUZ WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Girls
Reg. I-3A Area Round
Bowie 46
#16 Jim Ned 60
Reg. II-2A Area Round
Valley View 39
#4 Windthorst 65
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 29 pts, 12 reb
Archer City 44
Poolville 56
Reg. Quarterfinal: #4 Windthorst vs #10 Era, TBD
Reg. I-1A Area Round
Whiteface 40
Benjamin 34
Reg. III-1A Area Round
Bellevue 57
Fruitvale 38
Reg. Quarterfinal: Bellevue vs #3 Dodd City, 6:30 Monday at S&S Consolidated
TAPPS 1A Bi-District
#8 Notre Dame 50
Granbury NCTA 27
ND: Reagan Macha 20 pts, Ellen Parkey 13
Christ Academy 51
Irving Faustina 29
CA: Lauren Spragins 24 pts, Kelsey McClellan 12
Boys
TAPPS 1A Bi-District
Athens Prep 35
#4 Wichita Christian 56
District 9-2A 1st Place Tiebreaker
Seymour 50
Electra 33
SEY: clinches 1st seed
ELE: takes 2nd seed
District 9-2A 4th Place Tiebreaker
Quanah 44
Munday 33
QUA: clinches 4th playoff seed; Garrett Hudspeth 10 pts
MUN: Dane Leija 13 pts
District 17-1A Tiebreaker
Newcastle 39
Bryson 54
NEW: takes 3rd seed
BRY: clinches 2nd seed
