HS Basketball scores and highlights: Feb 16 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: Feb 16

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Tatum Veitenheimer scored 29 points as Windthorst beat Valley View in the Area Round / Source: KAUZ Tatum Veitenheimer scored 29 points as Windthorst beat Valley View in the Area Round / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

Reg. I-3A Area Round

Bowie            46
#16 Jim Ned  60

Reg. II-2A Area Round

Valley View      39
#4 Windthorst  65
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 29 pts, 12 reb

Archer City  44
Poolville      56

Reg. Quarterfinal: #4 Windthorst vs #10 Era, TBD

Reg. I-1A Area Round

Whiteface  40
Benjamin   34

Reg. III-1A Area Round

Bellevue  57
Fruitvale  38

Reg. Quarterfinal: Bellevue vs #3 Dodd City, 6:30 Monday at S&S Consolidated

TAPPS 1A Bi-District

#8 Notre Dame  50
Granbury NCTA  27
ND: Reagan Macha 20 pts, Ellen Parkey 13

Christ Academy  51
Irving Faustina    29
CA: Lauren Spragins 24 pts, Kelsey McClellan 12

Boys 

TAPPS 1A Bi-District

Athens Prep              35
#4 Wichita Christian  56

District 9-2A 1st Place Tiebreaker

Seymour  50
Electra     33
SEY: clinches 1st seed
ELE: takes 2nd seed

District 9-2A 4th Place Tiebreaker

Quanah  44
Munday  33
QUA: clinches 4th playoff seed; Garrett Hudspeth 10 pts
MUN: Dane Leija 13 pts

District 17-1A Tiebreaker

Newcastle  39
Bryson       54
NEW: takes 3rd seed
BRY: clinches 2nd seed

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly