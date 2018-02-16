"Love Your Farmer" day coming to Farmers Market - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

"Love Your Farmer" day coming to Farmers Market

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
You can show your appreciation for our local farmers Saturday, February 17 at the Farmers Market in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

You can show your appreciation for our local farmers Saturday, February 17 at the Farmers Market in Wichita Falls.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can grab some delicious local produce and meet the hard working men and women who grow it.

You can also take a few pictures with the farmers, get information about the farms that partner with the market, and other fun farmer activities.

The Farmers Market is located in downtown Wichita Falls at 713 Ohio Avenue.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

