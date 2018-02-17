Community shows farmers love at the Farmers Market

Saturday was "Love Your Farmer" Day at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Even though the morning was a bit chilly, the community still came out to show our local farmers and vendors some love.

People got to meet all the great men and women that grow the delicious fruits and vegetables that we taste and enjoy.

Benjamin Walker, a local gardener with Blazing Star Urban Farm, says he believes that more people could grow produce in our area.

"I think there is a demand for local produce and I think more people could do this very easily," Walker said.

There were people there selling vegetables, meats, even different kinds of jam.

We would like to thank all the local farmers and ranchers who help keep our community and our country fed.

