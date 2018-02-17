Community shows farmers love at the Farmers Market - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Community shows farmers love at the Farmers Market

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Saturday was "Love Your Farmer" Day at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market. (Source: RNN Texoma) Saturday was "Love Your Farmer" Day at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Saturday was "Love Your Farmer" Day at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market.

Even though the morning was a bit chilly, the community still came out to show our local farmers and vendors some love. 

People got to meet all the great men and women that grow the delicious fruits and vegetables that we taste and enjoy.

Benjamin Walker, a local gardener with Blazing Star Urban Farm, says he believes that more people could grow produce in our area.

"I think there is a demand for local produce and I think more people could do this very easily," Walker said.

There were people there selling vegetables, meats, even different kinds of jam.

We would like to thank all the local farmers and ranchers who help keep our community and our country fed.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

"

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Florida, angry and grieving, takes gun protest to streets

    Florida, angry and grieving, takes gun protest to streets

    Friday, February 16 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-02-17 04:00:25 GMT
    Saturday, February 17 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-02-18 00:05:14 GMT

    Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.

    Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.

  • Kovalchuk scores twice, Russians outclass US 4-0 at Olympics

    Kovalchuk scores twice, Russians outclass US 4-0 at Olympics

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:52 AM EST2018-02-17 14:52:36 GMT
    Saturday, February 17 2018 7:03 PM EST2018-02-18 00:03:20 GMT
    Ilya Kovalchuk scored two back-breaking goals as the Russians outplayed, outhit and outclassed the United States in a convincing 4-0 shutout Saturday night as each team wrapped up pool play at the Olympics.
    Ilya Kovalchuk scored two back-breaking goals as the Russians outplayed, outhit and outclassed the United States in a convincing 4-0 shutout Saturday night as each team wrapped up pool play at the Olympics.

  • Biden, in public and private, tiptoes toward a 2020 run

    Biden, in public and private, tiptoes toward a 2020 run

    Saturday, February 17 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-02-17 21:10:10 GMT
    Saturday, February 17 2018 7:01 PM EST2018-02-18 00:01:54 GMT

    Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.

    Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.

    •   
Powered by Frankly