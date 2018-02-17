Bazaar aims to kiss hunger goodbye

An event in Burkburnett aimed to give a local program's budget a boost and brought people out for a good cause. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Kiss Hunger Goodbye Bazaar was held Saturday at the Burkburnett Community Center.

The bazaar was put on to help raise funds for the Burkburnett Meals on Wheels program. A portion of all proceeds earned from sales was given to the program.

Organizers of the event say they hope it will help the program continue to grow.

"Every dollar counts as far as that goes," said Frank Ducos, President of the Senior Citizen Activities Center. "And we have quite a few activities, hopefully this one grows and becomes a major portion of our funding."

There were all kinds of things being sold at the bazaar such as jewelry and clothing. There was even a bounce house for kids to play in and enjoy.

Organizers want to thank everyone who came out and helped support the Meals on Wheels program.

