Bazaar aims to kiss hunger goodbye

An event in Burkburnett aimed to give a local program's budget a boost and brought people out for a good cause. (Source: RNN Texoma)
BURKBURNETT, Tx (RNN Texoma) -
An event in Burkburnett aimed to give a local program's budget a boost and brought people out for a good cause.
The Kiss Hunger Goodbye Bazaar was held Saturday at the Burkburnett Community Center.
The bazaar was put on to help raise funds for the Burkburnett Meals on Wheels program. A portion of all proceeds earned from sales was given to the program.
Organizers of the event say they hope it will help the program continue to grow.
"Every dollar counts as far as that goes," said Frank Ducos, President of the Senior Citizen Activities Center. "And we have quite a few activities, hopefully this one grows and becomes a major portion of our funding."
There were all kinds of things being sold at the bazaar such as jewelry and clothing. There was even a bounce house for kids to play in and enjoy.
Organizers want to thank everyone who came out and helped support the Meals on Wheels program.
Saturday, February 17 2018 9:52 AM EST2018-02-17 14:52:36 GMT
Saturday, February 17 2018 7:03 PM EST2018-02-18 00:03:20 GMT
Ilya Kovalchuk scored two back-breaking goals as the Russians outplayed, outhit and outclassed the United States in a convincing 4-0 shutout Saturday night as each team wrapped up pool play at the Olympics.
Ilya Kovalchuk scored two back-breaking goals as the Russians outplayed, outhit and outclassed the United States in a convincing 4-0 shutout Saturday night as each team wrapped up pool play at the Olympics.
Saturday, February 17 2018 1:30 AM EST2018-02-17 06:30:42 GMT
Saturday, February 17 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-02-17 23:53:07 GMT
President Donald Trump visited a Florida community reeling from a deadly school shooting, meeting privately with victims and cheering the heroics of first responders, but extending few public words of consolation...
President Donald Trump visited a Florida community reeling from a deadly school shooting, meeting privately with victims and cheering the heroics of first responders, but extending few public words of consolation to those in deep mourning.
Saturday, February 17 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-17 05:12:39 GMT
Saturday, February 17 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-02-17 23:33:14 GMT
A powerful earthquake that rattled south and central Mexico caused little apparent destruction but rekindled fears in a population that still sees daily reminders of deadly earthquakes five months ago.
A powerful earthquake that rattled south and central Mexico caused little apparent destruction but rekindled fears in a population that still sees daily reminders of deadly earthquakes five months ago.