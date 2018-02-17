WF honors Iwo Jima WWII survivors

Wichita Falls hosted several American heroes for the 27th annual Southwest Iwo Jima World War II reunion on Saturday.

Event-organizer Lynette Brown said it is an environment for the survivors to share their stories and reunite.

The event began with a reenactment of the famous Mt. Suribachi flag raising, by six U.S. Marines. It was narrated by the last surviving Iwo Jima Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woody Williams.

"It's a good feeling people are aware of what has happened in history," Iwo Jima survivor and U.S. Navy Veteran Tom Price said. "This is one of the problems we have is that history is disappearing. You've got to keep this history going, you can't let it fall away."

Price was aboard the USS Missoula, on February 23, 1945, as the first flag was raised.

"We watched as they went up the mountain with the flag and when they raised the flag all these ships blew their horn," Price said. "That was the highlight of my Navy career."

Williams surprised the crowd after the reenactment when he fired a flamethrower into the ground. It is the weapon he used during the Great War.

The public got to interact with the survivors in the afternoon and they were treated with a flyover from planes used in that era.

Sunday is the last day of this year's reunion. It starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Wellington Banquet and Conference Center.

