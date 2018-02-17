MSU students learn to build relationships

Dozens of Midwestern State University students spent the day learning how to market themselves and make connections on Saturday.

10 guest speakers, including Newschannel 6 weekday evening anchor Chris Horgen, spoke with students at MSU's Student Clark Center for the weCONNECT conference. Workshop organizer, Wichita Falls city council member and MSU student organization and leadership coordinator Jesse Brown, said the goal was to teach students how building relationships can help them promote their organizations and themselves.

"Number one, I want them to meet someone new they haven't met yet at Midwestern and two, hopefully, they can gather some information," Brown said. "If it is in the public relations realm, the marketing realm or just the straight relationship building realm that they can bring back to their organizations on campus and prosper those organizations, make those organizations better."

It was the eighth year the workshop was held.

Students who missed out on the conference can still attend the next one in the fall.

