Olney Police looking for suspect in stabbing

Olney Police Department have confirmed on their Facebook page that they are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing that happened Saturday.

Police said the victim was unable to get a good description of the suspect but that it happened near the 500 block of West Payne St. in Olney between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information can call The Olney Police Department at 940-564-5550 or Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.