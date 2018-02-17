Olney Police looking for suspect in stabbing - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Olney Police looking for suspect in stabbing

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Olney PD looking for suspect in stabbing. Source Olney PD Facebook Olney PD looking for suspect in stabbing. Source Olney PD Facebook
OLNEY, TX (RNN TEXOMA) -

Olney Police Department have confirmed on their Facebook page that they are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing that happened Saturday.

Police said the victim was unable to get a good description of the suspect but that it happened near the 500 block of West Payne St. in Olney between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information can call The Olney Police Department at 940-564-5550 or Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

