HS Softball scores and highlights: Feb. 17 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Softball scores and highlights: Feb. 17

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Rider's Anissa Rojo gets a double play against City View in their 2-1 loss. / Source: KAUZ Rider's Anissa Rojo gets a double play against City View in their 2-1 loss. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Tigerette Classic - Jacksboro

Holliday    9
Benbrook  4

Holliday          4
Breckenridge   1 

Wichita Falls  3
Godley          9

Non District

City View       11
Burkburnett   1

Rider          1
City View    2

Burkburnett  3
Rider            4

